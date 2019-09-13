GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GNNDY stock remained flat at $$127.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

