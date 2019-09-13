Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.