Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

GOGL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 165,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.02. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarVal Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 299,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

