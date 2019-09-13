Golden Queen Mining (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Golden Queen Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.19. Golden Queen Mining shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 12,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GQMNF)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

