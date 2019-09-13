GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $689,579.00 and $649.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01139674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022024 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

