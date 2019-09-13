Golem Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Golem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Zebpay, Tidex and OOOBTC. Golem has a market cap of $58.39 million and $3.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Bittrex, YoBit, GOPAX, Iquant, BigONE, Zebpay, ABCC, Huobi, Upbit, Koinex, BitBay, BitMart, Binance, Liqui, Coinbe, Livecoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, OKEx, WazirX, Cryptopia, OOOBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Braziliex, Tidex, Vebitcoin, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

