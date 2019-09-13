GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ASX:GNG traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.90 ($0.64). 82,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. GR Engineering Services has a 1-year low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get GR Engineering Services alerts:

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for GR Engineering Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GR Engineering Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.