Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Shares Up 0.7%

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$8.27 ($5.87) and last traded at A$8.18 ($5.80), 557,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,000,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.12 ($5.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

