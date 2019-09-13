Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Grainger to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 282 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 248.20 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.05 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £300.84 ($393.10).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

