Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 2.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 586.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 78.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 1.32. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

