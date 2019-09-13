Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,373. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.90 and its 200 day moving average is $276.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

