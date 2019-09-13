Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) rose 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 84,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

