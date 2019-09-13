Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.44. Growthpoint Properties Australia shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 732,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.23.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Growthpoint Properties Australia news, insider Maxine Brenner purchased 11,111 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.43 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,221.73 ($34,909.03).

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

