Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at $7,025,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 20.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OMAB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 24,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,867. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

