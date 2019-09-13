Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 0.6%

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $472.22 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

