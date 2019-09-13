GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Hits $34.67 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, QBTC and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,862,020 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Binance, QBTC, OTCBTC, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

