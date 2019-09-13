Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 392,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.