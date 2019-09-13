Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Buys A$25,080.24 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) insider David Howell bought 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.37 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,080.24 ($17,787.40).

ASX HSN traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting A$3.24 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 425,008 shares. The firm has a market cap of $640.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hansen Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of A$4.29 ($3.04).

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

