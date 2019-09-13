Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Hapag-Lloyd AG (FRA:HLAG) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €63.70 ($74.07) and last traded at €64.70 ($75.23), approximately 21,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €67.10 ($78.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.41.

About Hapag-Lloyd (FRA:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

