HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.69. 1,135,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

