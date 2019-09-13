HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.15 on Friday. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

