Head to Head Analysis: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & Fission Uranium (NYSE:FCUUF)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -497.84% -27.94% -17.87% Fission Uranium N/A -1.36% -1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 64.21 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -13.42 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.01) -28.84

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithium Americas. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

