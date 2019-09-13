Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $79.00 price objective on Healthequity and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Healthequity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Healthequity to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Healthequity stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 1,019,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $286,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth $128,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,550,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 1,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 450,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

