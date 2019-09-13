Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.