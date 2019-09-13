Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

HSII stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 82,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,535. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,392,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,638,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

