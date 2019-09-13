Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,176,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 7,222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 64,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 263,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

