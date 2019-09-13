HempCoin Market Cap Reaches $544,266.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $544,266.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00139025 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.80 or 1.00444295 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003153 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000606 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,311,976 coins and its circulating supply is 252,176,826 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

