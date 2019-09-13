Hi Mutual Society Trading Down 1.7% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $120,984.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.04399343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.