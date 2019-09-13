Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hill International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 52,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $153,132.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,870 shares of company stock worth $602,437 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC raised its position in Hill International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 283,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.