Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,565.73 ($20.46).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.