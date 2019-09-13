HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.75% of HollyFrontier worth $132,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after buying an additional 167,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 118.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 56,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

