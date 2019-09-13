Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.55.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

