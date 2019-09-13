Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.45 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and $2.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00039271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Graviex and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00433371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00096821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003347 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,319,863 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

