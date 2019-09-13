Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

ASX HUB traded down A$0.35 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching A$12.73 ($9.03). The company had a trading volume of 260,686 shares. Hub24 has a 12 month low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of A$15.55 ($11.03). The stock has a market cap of $793.45 million and a PE ratio of 112.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$11.61.

Get Hub24 alerts:

In other Hub24 news, insider Bruce Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.27 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,700.00 ($79,929.08).

Hub24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hub24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.