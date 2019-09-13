Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 3,025,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

