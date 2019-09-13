Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.45. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

TSE:HBC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.12. 154,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.56. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson’s Bay will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

