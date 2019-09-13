Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $3,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at $23,050,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.52. 1,952,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,876. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

