Imdex (ASX:IMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.35. Imdex shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 296,301 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.14. The stock has a market cap of $522.78 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Imdex’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Imdex Company Profile (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

