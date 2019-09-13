Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.