Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,869 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 361,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

