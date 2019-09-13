Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $278.17

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.17 and traded as low as $258.00. Indus Gas shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 4,339 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Indus Gas (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

