Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.