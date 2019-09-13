Insider Buying: Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) Insider Acquires 33,818 Shares of Stock

Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 33,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.44 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of A$150,084.28 ($106,442.75).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 537 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.55 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of A$2,441.20 ($1,731.35).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 1,663 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.54 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of A$7,551.68 ($5,355.80).

On Monday, August 26th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 7,267 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.54 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of A$32,963.11 ($23,378.09).

On Thursday, August 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 98,840 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.39 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$434,204.12 ($307,946.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.52. Advance Nanotek Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of A$7.85 ($5.57).

About Advance Nanotek

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

