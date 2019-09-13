Insider Buying: Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,199,570.00 in Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,724,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,060,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after purchasing an additional 386,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudera by 1,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,205 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 418,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.