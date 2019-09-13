Insider Buying: EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) Insider Acquires 29,000 Shares of Stock

EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) insider Joanna Dentskevich bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,880 ($65,177.05).

EJFI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 169 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. EJF Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. EJF Investments’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

