Insider Selling: L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) CEO Sells $27,887,600.00 in Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00.

William M. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.73. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $70,474,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $7,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.47.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

