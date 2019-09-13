Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,707 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSTG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 315,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,598. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $785.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

