Insider Selling: Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

