Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $24,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $59,000.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,066.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

