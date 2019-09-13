Insider Selling: Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells $57,900.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $57,900.00.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00.

VERU stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Veru Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

